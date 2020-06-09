Mary Lopez
Wappingers Falls - Mary Elizabeth Lopez, a lifelong local area resident, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Daughter of the late William and Mary (McCollough) Quinn, she was born in Beacon on May 4, 1932. Mary attended the Krissler Business Institute in Poughkeepsie and began her career working for National Biscuit Company in Beacon. In 1958, she accepted a position in the personnel department at IBM, where she remained until her retirement in 1992.
Mary was an avid reader, but more than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On April 24, 1960, she married Vincent B. Lopez in Beacon. Vincent survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Laura Viscovich & her husband John of Somers; her son, Vincent Lopez of Poughkeepsie; her son, Mark Lopez & his wife Lisa of Ridgewood, NJ; her grandchildren, Isabella Viscovich, Quinn Viscovich, Christina Binford & her husband Ethan, Sarah Lopez, Megan Lopez, Hannah Lopez, Dylan Lopez, and Mia Lopez; her great-grandson, Jake; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, William Quinn and Marguerite Montague.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Interment will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.