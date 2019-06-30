Mary Lou O'Neill



Tampa, FL - Mary Lou Theresa O'Neill, 78, a resident of Tampa, FL, died on May 29, 2019.



Born on February 20, 1941 in Manhattan, Mary Lou was the daughter of Michael and Ruth (Merck) Kavanagh. On April 29, 1961 in Manhattan, Mary Lou married Brendan J. O'Neill who predeceased her on September 30, 1994.



Mary Lou worked as a pediatric nurse. She loved her family, doing crafts, decorating and baking. She enjoyed reading and talking about politics and was a parishioner of St. Denis and St. Joseph's.



Mary Lou is survived by her children, Brian O'Neill and his wife Lisa of Austin, TX, Tara Platt and her husband, David of FL, Mary Beth Hajdinak and her husband, Douglas of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Brendan and Eliza O'Neill, Hannah and Kathryn Platt, and Evan and Rebecca Hajdinak; and her sister, June Ryan of New York.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.



Please visit Mary Lou's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019