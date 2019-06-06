Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Light Pentecostal Church
33 South Clover Street,
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Light Pentecostal Church,
33 South Clover Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Mott


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Louise Mott Obituary
Mary Louise Mott

Poughkeepsie - Mary Louise Mott, 88, of Poughkeepsie, NY entered into peaceful rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.

Mary was born in Mullins, South Carolina on November 25, 1930 to the late Frank and Bessie Owens-Floyd.

After her marriage to the late Thurman E. Mott in 1964 in Wilmington, they moved to Florida and later to Poughkeepsie in 1970.

Many who knew Mary or Ms. Mott as she was respectfully known, spoke about her love for people. She also loved to bake and listen to her music. She was always giving out treats to children and adults, especially her famous ices and cakes. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Mary was a member of Holy Light Pentecostal Church where she often attended with her tambourine until her health began to fail.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories 3 sons, Jimmy E. Floyd, McArthur (Donnell) Floyd, and Jessie L. Floyd all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 daughters, Mary Ann Mott of New Rochelle, NY and Willimenia Vandross of Baltimore, MD; 29 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by 7 daughters, 5 sons, one grandson and one great-grandson.

Mrs. Mott will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, 33 South Clover Street, Poughkeepsie NY. Home Going Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Apostle Debra E. Gause will officiate. Interment at Wappingers Rural Cemetery, Wappingers Falls, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 6, 2019
