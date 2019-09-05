Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
4 Lavelle Road
Amenia, NY
Mary M. Adamitis


1940 - 2019
Mary M. Adamitis Obituary
Mary M. Adamitis

Annapolis, MD - Mary M. Adamitis, née Murphy, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Born on November 7, 1940 in Sharon, CT, Mary grew up on her family's farm in Amenia, NY and later graduated from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. In 1963, she married her college sweetheart, Lawrence R. Adamitis, now deceased, and together they raised five children. Mary also put her endless patience, creativity, and intelligence to good use teaching countless elementary school students in upstate New York and in Lewes, Delaware, where she and Lawrence ultimately retired. They loved to watch the ocean, whatever the season, and to read, travel, and spend time with family. Mary spent her last years in Maryland, near two of her daughters and entertaining frequent visits from family and friends. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Ray, Anastasia Benson, Lawrence Adamitis, Elizabeth Adamitis, and Katherine Adamitis, and twelve grandchildren.

A mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Serving Maryland and Delaware - www.kidneymd.org or 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
