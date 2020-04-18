|
Mary M. Desole
Poughkeepsie, New York - Mary M. Desole, 93, Passed away on April 8th due to complications of Covid-19.
Born Mary Margaret Thomas on June 19st, 1926 in Huntington West Virginia, She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Thomas. She attended Huntington Schools and graduated Huntington High School on 1944. From there she attended Marshall University where she met Sam Desole whom she Married in 1947. They both Graduated, moved around, and eventually ended up in Poughkeepsie NY on Woodland Avenue where they lived out their life. There she worked in the Poughkeepsie School District in Special Education and then as a Speech Pathologist where she eventually retired. She was Predeceased by her Son Dan Desole in 1981 and Husband Sam Desole in 2011.
Mary was an active Member of The Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church where she was involved in many of the Church's Community Programs, most notably working in the Church's Second Hand Rose Thrift store on Main St in Poughkeepsie where she volunteered weekly. She also actively volunteered at the Vassar College Lehman Loeb Art Center and was a member of the Literacy Volunteers Of America. She Loved to Travel and visited many different corners of the World. She loved to read, and always stressed how important it was to do so. Mary also liked to shop, and was longtime QVC shopper. There was a QVC box at her doorstep many times a week! She loved to take trips to NYC and visit museums, see Broadway shows, Radio City, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. She had many hobbies, but above all else she loved and cherished her family. She loved spending time with them, most especially her Grandchildren whom she loved an adored. They were her pride and joy and they knew that she always had the best listening ears. That will probably be the most missed thing about her.
Survivors include a huge family consisting of many nieces and nephews, surviving immediate family include Son, Joseph R Desole and Wife Nancy Desole, Grandson Tom Gannon and Wife Karen Gannon, Grandson Joseph V Desole and Wife Ebony Desole, Grandson Matthew Desole and Wife Beth Desole, Great Grand Children Justin, Lindsey, Joseph M, Lucas, Amelia, Logan, and William.
Mary was an inspiration to all she knew and will greatly be missed. Services will be scheduled at a later time due to the current health crisis. Out of respect and concern to the public, Mary will be quietly and respectfully buried next to her Husband Sam and Son Dan this week at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In the meantime the family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers at the Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she spent her final months.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020