Mary M. Parise
Mary M. Parise

Poughkeepsie - Mary M. Parise, 91, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie passed away on August 24, 2020.

Mary worked as a cafeteria worker at Poughkeepsie High School and most recent up until her retirement she worked as a waitress for Vassar Brothers Hospital.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Italian Center and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Mary was born in Poughkeepsie on May 23, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Louis DeFraia and Angelina Lanzarone DeFraia.

On November 28, 1948 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, she married Thomas E. Parise Sr. Mr. Parise predeceased her on January 22, 2001.

Survivors include her sons; Thomas E. Parise Jr. and his wife Donna of Poughkeepsie, David Parise and his wife Pamela of Sparta Missouri, Bruce Parise and his wife Angela of Poughkeepsie, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, her sister; Rose Biscardi of Poughkeepsie, her son-in-law; Steven Colacicco of Poughkeepsie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter; Denise Colacicco, her sisters; Nancy Lane, Genevive Martin and her brother Charles DeFraia.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, September 1st, from 10 am to 12 noon at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair entrance is located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.

In observance of the New York State guidelines, we will be limiting the number of visitors in the building at once. Acceptable face coverings are required upon entering the building.

Graveside service and burial will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

For directions, or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
