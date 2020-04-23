|
Mary Margaret Dressel Quirici
Sherrills Ford, North Carolina - Mary Margaret Dressel Quirici, 71, most recently of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, and formerly of Hyde Park and Ravena, NY, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
Born, June 16, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Henry Dressel and Helen Margaret Zimmerman Dressel.
On December 3, 1992, in Hyde Park, she married Anthony Quirici. Mr. Quirici predeceased her on August 16, 2012.
Mary was an executive secretary at IBM in Poughkeepsie for many years until her retirement.
She was a former active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Albany.
Mary is survived by her sister, Louann Lawlor, and husband, William; and brother, Thomas G. Dressel, and wife, Kathy.
She is also survived by her niece, Theresa Rajczi Tosca, and husband, Carlos; two grandnephews, Ethan and Alexander Witkopf; and her good friend, Pastor Joe Roof.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services will be private.
She will be entombed quietly and respectfully next to her husband, Tony, at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538. (https://dcspca.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit:
www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020