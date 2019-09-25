|
|
Mary McClure
Fishkill - Mary McClure of Fishkill, NY passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. She was 92. Mary was born on October 9, 1926 in Uddingston, Scotland, the daughter of Michael and Roseann (McGeechan) Gavan and she was one of six siblings.
Mary previously lived in the Bronx, where she was a former parishioner of St. Michaels the Archangel Church. On February 11, 1961, she married her husband James McClure who passed away in December of 2003.
Mary previously worked for East River Savings Bank in New Rochelle, NY as a Customer Service Agent before retiring in 1991.
Mary is survived by her loving son John of Yorktown Heights, NY, his wife Karen, and her granddaughters Brianna and Meaghan McClure. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Cecilia and Robert Ciocca.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday September 26th at 10am at St. Mary's Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St., Fishkill, NY. Entombment to follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Mary's memory to Community Cares, communitycares.org, 692 Route 6, Mahopac, NY 10541.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019