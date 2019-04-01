|
Mary McGinnis
Fishkill - Mary McGinnis of Fishkill, NY passed away on March 30, 2019. She was 71.
Mary was born on December 26, 1947 in Tarrytown, NY the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Merrit) Downey.
She is survived by her loving husband John of Fishkill. Her Daughter Eve (Ed) Kunkel and her grandchildren Logan, Sean and Tristan who were the light of her life and her two bothers John and Peter Downey and many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by her daughter Marnie McGinnis who died in September 2005 and brother Thomas Downey in February 2019.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday 4-8pm at Mchoul Funeral Home 895 Rte. 82 Hopewell Junction, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday 930am at St. Martin de Porres Church.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 1, 2019