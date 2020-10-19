1/1
Mary Michels
1926 - 2020
Mary Michels

Hyde Park - On Sunday October 18th 2020, Mary M. Michels, age 94, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home in the loving care of her three sons and their families, along with the nursing staff of Hudson Valley Hospice.

Born on June 20, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of Thomas and Ethel Galloway Walsh. Her maternal genealogy dates back to 18th century colonial times whereas her paternal genealogy dates back to 19th century Irish immigration. After growing up during the Depression years, she married H. Richard "Dick" Michels on November 10, 1946 at the First Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie, NY. Dick predeceased her on August 2nd 2005.

Mary loved people and had many diverse interests - but her passion was always Family first: hosting family dinners and holiday get-together's, camping vacations, attending Little League baseball games and PTA meetings, card playing and board games, square dancing, attending live plays and traveling with her husband. Additionally, Mary was an extraordinary caregiver, both at home with her family and at the former Hudson River Psychiatric Center, where she was employed as a Therapy Aide. Even in retirement she would often care for friends as they aged.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Richard A. and Marie Michels, Highland, NY; son, - James J. Michels, Hyde Park, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Thomas R. and Kathleen Michels, Poughkeepsie, NY, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Walsh and Dorothy Petrusyk, Wappingers Falls; and sister, Patricia Taylor, of Poughkeepsie, NY.

Nine grandchildren - Jonathan, Andrew, Lauren, Jessica A., Jacob R., Maria, Tracy, Edmund and Richard.

Nine great grandchildren - Leah, Juliana, Cameron, Grace, Nicholas, Luis, Sophia, Dallas, Megan.

Too many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to list also survive her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by: sister Margaret Heady, brother-in-law William Heady, sister Dorothy Tibbetts, brother-in-law Jack Tibbetts, sister Katherine Kondor, brother-in-law Michael Kondor - as well as her brother John Walsh, sister-in-law Jane Walsh, sister-in-law Frances Walsh and brother-in-law Edward "Mickey" Taylor.

Relatives and friends may call on (Mon - 10/26) at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, from 10:00 AM to12:00 PM, and may remain for a time of remembrance and a celebration-of-life-memorial service which will begin promptly at 12:00 PM on (Mon - 10/26). A procession to Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery will follow. Burial will be in the family plot.

Mary's family respectfully requests any memorial donations be to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at www.hvhospice.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
OCT
26
Burial
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
