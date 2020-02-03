|
|
Mary Miller
Livingston - Mary E. Miller, 67, of Clermont, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on October 4, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard Elderkin and Mary (Cooper) Zietz. Her stepfather, Marvin Zietz of Poughkeepsie, has been a loving and integral part of her life and their family since she was a little girl.
Mary married Orland Miller on June 19, 1992 in Red Hook, NY, and he survives at home in Clermont with their beloved dog "Millie".
For many years, Mary worked as a nurse at Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mary loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod and the coast of the Carolina's.
In addition to her loving husband and step father, she is survived by her children, Brandi Powers of Savanah, GA, David (Sherice) Powers of Livingston, NY, Mari Powers of Clermont, NY, Brandon (Mary) Powers of Germantown, NY, Ryan Meagher of Clermont, NY, & Orlana (Bradley) Miller-Toombs of Pine Plains, NY; her brother Richard (Wendy) Elderkin of Florida; her grandchildren, Lizajayne, Jeramiah, Willow, Sparrow, Dylan, Luke, Molly, Presley, Landen, Addysen, & Alivia; along with her extended family and friends.
Her sister, Linda Hunt predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 from 3-5:30 PM. Prayers will be offered at 5:30 pm. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the . of NY State, 155 Washington Ave., Suite 210, Albany, NY 12210, www.alanys.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020