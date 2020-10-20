Mary Morris
Hyde Park - Mary Morris, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 18, 2020.
Mary was the matriarch of her family and loved them fiercely. A former Member and Past-President of the Hyde Park Lions Club, she served as an active member of her beloved town, Hyde Park, for many many years.
Mary was very talented and loved taking part in planning events. As her own children were growing up, she organized a town roller skating league, Hyde Park Recreation, created village wide thematic Halloween costumes, created costumes for school plays, and puppets for plays at Regina Coeli. She loved to make teddy bears to add to her collection, create clothing for herself, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren - and the occasional item for one of her beloved pets. For many years she hosted a Christmas boutique in her home. Here people could shop for gifts created by herself and her children. She was an avid gardener and took such pride in her gardens. She loved gazing out her windows at her many bird feeders and enjoying her beautiful flowers.
Mary loved spending time together with her family and friends. There were many trips to enjoy the beautiful sights at Lake Minerva. So many wonderful family memories were made there- even getting into a rowboat with her son and grandson when celebrating her 80th birthday! Mary also enjoyed walks in Vanderbilt where she could admire the beautiful gardens and spend time with her beloved dogs, family, and friends.
Mary had a very successful career as one of the first female realtors in Dutchess County. Her real estate career spanned over forty years - working with the late Charles Gunnison and then later with Ed McNiff. When she wasn't selling homes, she worked at St. Francis hospital taking in patients and soothing the nerves of nervous families. She worked very hard to make sure her family had all that they needed.
She is predeceased by her parents, James and Loretta Cook; sister, Kathleen Richter; special friend, Bob; former husband, Robert Morris; and many beloved pets.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Bruce, Maureen Cronin and husband, William, and Jennifer Morris; and son, Jeff Morris, and wife, Patrice. She is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica, and husband, Tom; and grandsons, Christopher, Justin and his wife, Meghan, and Tanner and Landon. She was also a very special "Gigi" to Kailey, Emily, Kerianne and Justin - her great-grandchildren; and aunt to several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Pamela Perotta - an angel here on Earth - who helped Mary transition to a place where she can rejoice in a life well-lived and rest without discomfort.
In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours and cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, October 24th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
Burial of her ashes will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Masks are required and proper COVID protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org
), or, the Hyde Park Lions Club, PO Box 58, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send a condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.