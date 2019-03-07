|
Mary Mullen
Red Hook - Mary Mullen, 90, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at The Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on November 12, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late A. Vincent and Helen (Rowland) Mullen. Mary graduated in 1943 from St. Mary's School in Poughkeepsie, and went on to graduate from Poughkeepsie High School in 1947.
Mary retired from New York Telephone Company in 1986 after working for over 38 years. She worked as an assignment clerk in both Poughkeepsie and Kingston, NY. She also was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She was an active communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, NY, and previously volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Mullen of Red Hook, NY; her nieces and nephews, Michael (Erin) Mullen of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward Mullen of Poughkeepsie, NY, Carol Ann (Thomas) Monahan of Park Ridge, NJ, and Mary Ann (Bryan) Mechtly of Red Hook, NY; along with extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, three brothers, Vincent Francis Mullen, and Edward Mullen, and an infant brother, Vincent, predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019