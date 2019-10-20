Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Mary Ohanesian


1948 - 2019
Mary Ohanesian Obituary
Mary Ohanesian

Jackson, NJ - Mary Therese Ohanesian, 71, died on October 4, 2019 peacefully at her home.

Born on February 2, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, Mary was the daughter of the late Horace and Anne (Kovalchk) Hines. On September 14, 1968 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac, NY, she married Jeffrey C. Ohanesian who predeceased her in 1980.

She resided in Dutchess County, NY for many years where she worked for IBM in East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie for over 30 years. She moved to New Jersey twelve years ago where she was employed by Engineering Solutions & Products in Eatontown until her retirement. During her retirement, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and the beach at the Jersey shore. She had a beloved cat named Opal.

Mary is survived by her sons, Darrin Ohanesian (wife Tanya), Keith Ohanesian, and her grandson, Reid.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , or the . Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
