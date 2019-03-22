|
|
Mary "Mimi" Phillips
Highland - Mary "Mimi" (Genne) Phillips, 78, of Highland, NY, passed away, peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1940 in East Orange, New Jersey. She was the eldest child of Charles and Helena Genne.
She held her Masters degree in Public Health Education and worked for several decades as a Social Worker for Dutchess County Health Department, Office for the Aging, and Department of Mental Hygiene. She was also an adjunct professor for local colleges, a published author, and was involved with the Lifetime Learning Institute.
She was a member of The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie. Mary was passionate about the outdoors and led a very active lifestyle. She was an avid marathon and distance runner, having completed 24 marathons and 4 ultra marathons. She was one of the founding members of The Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club, and was a dedicated volunteer for several organizations including The Minnewaska Visitors Center as an outdoor educator and nature guide, The Georgia Sea Turtle Center, The Ulster County Rail Trail, and was an ambassador for The Walkway Over the Hudson. Mary was an active member of several peer groups including multiple book and writing clubs and choral groups.
She is survived by her children, Kellen and Larry Roberto of Highland, NY, Allison and John Curry of Highland, NY, James (Jed) and Cara Phillips of Milford, PA, and Joshua Phillips of Port Richey, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rocco Roberto, Candace Trejo, Michael Roberto, Shayne Coons, Leah Phillips, Deegan Phillips, Keaton Phillips, Trevor Phillips and great-grandchildren Annalee Marshall and Cayden Derello. She is also survived by her long-time companion Lawrence Scarborough, his daughter Wendy (Scarborough) Kutlin, and her sister Ruth (Genne) Bacon. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Susan (Genne) Conway.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of this remarkable woman.
A memorial open house celebration will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12pm - 5pm at The Sunnybrook Clubhouse, 60 Toc Drive, Highland, NY 12528.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Hudson Valley Hospice (374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601) or The Hudson Valley Chapter of the ( 2649 South Road, Suite, 101. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019