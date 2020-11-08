Mary R. Piasecki
Hyde Park - Mary R. Piasecki, 78, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died November 7, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
Born October 8, 1942 in Malta, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmela Azzopardi.
Mary emigrated to Astoria, NY as a child. She relocated to the area in 1970 and retired from Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck after 28 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Reese, of Hubert, NC; son, Michael Piasecki and wife, Theresa, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, and Nicklas Reese, Lindsay Pescetti (Mike), Matthew, and Jonathon Piasecki; her beloved grand-dog, Duncan; sister, Rose McSweeney; brother, Charles Azzopardi; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many cherished friendships.
There are no calling hours.
Graveside services and burial in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at a later date (in 2021) at Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's family has respectfully requested memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
