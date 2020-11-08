1/1
Mary R. Piasecki
1942 - 2020
Mary R. Piasecki

Hyde Park - Mary R. Piasecki, 78, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died November 7, 2020, at home after a brief illness.

Born October 8, 1942 in Malta, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmela Azzopardi.

Mary emigrated to Astoria, NY as a child. She relocated to the area in 1970 and retired from Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck after 28 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Reese, of Hubert, NC; son, Michael Piasecki and wife, Theresa, of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, and Nicklas Reese, Lindsay Pescetti (Mike), Matthew, and Jonathon Piasecki; her beloved grand-dog, Duncan; sister, Rose McSweeney; brother, Charles Azzopardi; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many cherished friendships.

There are no calling hours.

Graveside services and burial in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at a later date (in 2021) at Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, Mary's family has respectfully requested memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2649 South Rd., Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.alz.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
