Mary Serra
Hyde Park - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Rose Serra, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Mary was born in New York City on August 6, 1927 and was the daughter of Frank Fiumefreddo and Sarah Nardo.
She attended Poughkeepsie schools and worked as a medical secretary for many years. She later worked for IBM until her retirement in 1987.
Mary leaves behind her daughter, Angela Barreca and her husband Steven; her grandchildren, Christopher Barreca; Matt Goglia and wife Deborah, along with their children Antonio and Isabela; and Sarah Seifert and husband Dan Seifert, and their children Anna and Lydia.
Mary was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Frank, of which they shared many years of love and laughter together. Mary's firstborn daughter Melanie Krieger also predeceased her in 2018.
Mary worked at a time that "working mothers" were frowned upon. She kept an immaculate home and made the best apple pie ever. She did it all never missing a beat and made it look easy. She was a mom and wife first and always.
Mary will be most remembered for her fierce determination and intense love for her family. She is a role model for the generations that came after.
Calling hours will be on Monday, February 25th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sweet's Funeral Home in Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 26, at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, Rte 9, Hyde Park. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
The family would like to thank all of the tireless staff at Hospice for their kindness and compassion. We would also like to thank her aides who were so kind and caring in her final days.
Contributions may be made to the , 121 Executive Drive Suite 100, New Windsor, NY 12553 or Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019