Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Plains Presbyterian Church
2 Fiddlers Bridge Rd
Staatsburg, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Clinton Fire Department
219 Hollow Rd
Staatsburg, NY
Mary Swanson Obituary
Mary Swanson

Staatsburg - Mary G. Swanson, (Mimi), a resident of Staatsburg, entered into rest Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home. She was 90.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Plains Presbyterian Church, 2 Fiddlers Bridge Rd, Staatsburg, NY 12580. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Clinton Fire Department, 219 Hollow Rd, Staatsburg, NY 12580.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, PO Box 131, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
