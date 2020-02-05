|
Mary T. Doreo
Lake Katrine - Mary T. Doreo, 85, most recently a resident of Ten Broeck Rehabilitation in Lake Katrine, died on Monday, January 6, 2020. A former longtime resident of Hyde Park, she moved to Greene County in the 1990's to live with her son, Joseph.
Born September 4, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen Kennedy Draiss. Mary was a graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
The Doreo home on Hilltop road was a meeting place for family and friends to go swimming and enjoy each other's company. Mary welcomed everyone with open arms.
She liked to travel with family and friends and play bingo. Mary traveled throughout the United States with her brother Kenny accompanying him on his World War II reunions. She also traveled to England, Ireland, Germany and throughout the Caribbean with her dear friend Bernie Hunt.
Mary worked for the Grand Union in Hyde Park and retired after twenty-five years of service. After moving to Greene County, she went to work for Slater's Great American in Cairo and worked for fourteen years until retiring again at age 76.
On October 27, 1962 in Danbury, CT, she married Joseph L. Doreo Sr. Her beloved husband predeceased her August 30, 1987.
Mary was one of fourteen children. Her brother Paul of Hyde Park survives at home.
Survivors include her two sons, Joseph Doreo Jr. and longtime partner, Elizabeth Stanzione, of Ulster Park, and David Doreo and wife, Tracey Humet-Doreo, of Land O' Lakes, FL; step-son, Richard Doreo and wife, Gail, of The Villages, FL; step-grandchildren, Gretchen, Garret, and Germaine; and step-great granddaughter Gianna; brother, Paul Draiss and wife, Carolyn, of Hyde Park; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation for their care and kindness during the last years of her life. A heartfelt thank you goes to Germaine and her daughter Gianna for visiting Mary during the last few weeks of her life. They brought joy to Mary in her final days.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
There will be a graveside service at 11:30 am, Saturday, May 2nd at Union Cemetery, Rte. 9G, Hyde Park, followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Moose Club in Hyde Park.
Mary's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 2649 South Rd., Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.alz.org/hudsonvalley) or the American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. (www.diabetes.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020