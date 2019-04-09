|
Mary T. O'Gorman-Ballou
LaGrange - Mary T. O'Gorman-Ballou, age 79 (we should all be so lucky to look that good at her age), of LaGrange, NY passed away Sunday April 7, 2019. Mary was born to the late James and Catherine O'Gorman on August 31, 1939 in Listowel, Ireland. She is predeceased by her husband Don Ballou. Mary is looking over her three children Geraldine (Kenneth) Serna, Douglas (Camille) Campbell and Heather (Robert Oakley) Campbell, eight grandchildren (Kenneth, Samantha, Paige, Taelor, Matthew, Cheyenne, Katherine, James), and two great-grandchildren (Audrey, Daniela). Mary immigrated from Ireland in the late 1950's to establish a life for herself in America, later to earn her American citizenship. She overcame many obstacles while raising her three children while always keeping a positive attitude. Mary met the love of her life Don Ballou after raising three children. They spent many happy years together traveling and enjoying the company of their grandchildren. Viewing hours will take place Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home, 2 Maple Ave at South Broadway, White Plains, New York. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at Ballard-Durand Funeral Home at 10am with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, White Plains, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 9, 2019