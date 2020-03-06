|
Mary T. Smith
WAPPINGERS FALLS - With broken hearts, we announce that our mother, Mary Theresa (O'Sullivan) Smith entered the embrace of the Father on Thursday, March 5th 2020.
She was born to beautiful parents, William and Julia (Lynch) on April 2, 1940 in Glengarriff, Co. Cork where she enjoyed a childhood filled with love and happiness and a vital Catholic faith along with her loving siblings, Kathleen (the late Patrick) Powers, Patrick (Mary) Sullivan, Sheila O'Sullivan, Ann Nolan, Margaret Sullivan and her deceased much-loved brothers, Mortimer and John. John's wife, Patricia, whom she loved dearly, survives in England.
On June 14th, 1969 she married the love of her life, Richard, at Good Shepherd Church in the Inwood section of Manhattan. They had a beautiful life together until his death in 1996. She was an extraordinary mother and grandmother to her children (Rev.) Richard Smith, Erin Lakatosh and the late Liam Smith and to her grandsons, James and Ryan Lakatosh.
She lavished us with love, she sacrificed for our education and formation, and, above all, she passed on her strong Catholic faith to us - gifts beyond measure, all given in abundance, unconditionally, without counting the cost. We have known something of Jesus' love and beauty in our mother's love and beauty, and are so thankful.
Mary enjoyed working at Vassar College for many years, and especially enjoyed volunteering at St. Columba School through the years as her other obligations allowed, she loved to travel (Rome was a favorite place) and to entertain and spend time with those whom she loved, which are many. Her grandsons brought new joy to her life each morning and she was their greatest fan and support.
She also leaves behind her much-loved nephew John (Claire) Powers, Claire (Neil) O'Brien, Olivia (Murray) Rogers, Julie O'Sullivan, Matthew (Michele) Smith, Patrick Smith, Kathy (Andrew) Guaranga, her cousins Robert and Una McKiernan and many other family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents-in-law Mary and Eugene and her bother-and sister-in-law Matthew and Kathy Smith.
Our mother's entire life was love; she was blessed and knew it, and she was God's greatest grace in our lives.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 2 - 6 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 9th at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. Denis-St. Columba School, PO Box 368, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020