Mary Tay Cox
Rhinebeck - Mary Tay Cox went to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020 at the age of 92. She died peacefully with her daughter and son in law at her side. She was surrounded by family and caring staff at Sentry Hill Assisted Living Center in York Maine where she lived the last few years.
Mary was a resident of Rhinebeck, NY. She was born in Weirton, W. Virginia on 9/23/27, daughter of John and Julia Onufer Tay. She married Theodore C. Cox in 1958 at St. Michael's Byzantine Ruthenian Catholic Church in Passaic, NJ and they settled in Rhinebeck.
She enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, music, painting, friends and especially her family which has been her source of joy. She has sung in choirs and held art shows for her paintings and drawings.
Mary graduated from Hackensack Hospital, NJ as a Registered Nurse and New York University, NY with a BS in Public Health Nursing. She worked for the Visiting Nurses' Association in Newark, NJ; in various NY City hospitals; and in Dutchess County, NY as a Public Health Nurse. She was a lifetime member of the Hackensack Hospital Alumnae, a communicant of Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck and a member of the Women's Society's at church.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Ted in 2010 and daughter Theresa in 2017 and her brothers John and Tom. She will be buried next to her husband and daughter in St. Joseph's cemetery in Rhinecliff, NY. Survivors include: her three daughters Jean (Brian) Labanowski, Mary Kathleen (David) Marshall and Sue Cox (Rob Newshutz); six grandchildren: Tamara and Julia Labanowski; Chris (Jenny) & Emily Marshall; Will and Henry Newshutz; her brother Bob and his wife Helene Tay and her four children Lisa Anderson, Jeff Van Blarcom, Amanda Marsh and James Vobbagy; sister in law Ann Tay and her children David Tay (George Barone) and Jennifer (Mickey) Pascucci and their children Tommy, Danica and James; her nephews John Tay, Jr and Charles Tay and his daughter Holly Tay; two cousins Sister Margaret and Joseph Fedyszak and nephews and nieces Pat and Della Briggs, Tom Briggs, Nancy Briggs and Joe Gonzales.
Memorial Hours will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY, on March 14, 2020 from 12PM - 2PM.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck following hours at 2:15PM.
Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rhinecliff, NY.
She wishes to thank all the people that came into her life and made it so happy.
Memorial donations can be made to:
· PIME Missionaries 17330 Quincy Street, Detroit, MI 48221 www.pimeusa.org,
· COARC, Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2, Mellenville, NY 12544, www.coarc.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020