Mary Thomas
Poughkeepsie - Mary Thomas, 67, of Poughkeepsie, NY transitioned from mortality to immortality on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital surrounded by friends and family.
Mary was born and raised in Sylvester, Georgia where she met and married her late husband, Johnny B. Thomas and relocated to New York as a young adult.
Mary worked at Wassaic Developmental Center for many years and Graystone House, Inc. She retired as a school bus driver for the Poughkeepsie City School District after many years of service.
She was a member of the Church of the Living God United where she served on the Kitchen Committee, the Usher Board, and sang with the Thompson Ensemble. Mary was an active member until her sickness prevented her from performing her duties.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories her mother and step-father, Saul and Ella M. Holland, of Wappingers Falls, NY; her daughter, Yolanda Thomas-Johnson (Sharon) of Poughkeepsie, NY; and a son, Carlo Thomas (Bobbie Lynn) of Kingston, NY; brothers, David Jordan and Ronald Holland of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward Holland of South Carolina; step-brother, Saul Holland, Jr. of Poughkeepsie; step-sisters, Julie Holland of Albany, NY and Brenda Williams of Michigan; 9 grandchildren, Shakera Wimberly of Westchester County, Shatoya Wimberly of Albany, NY, Jordan and Brandon Weir of Poughkeepsie NY, Quashawn, Shadaisia, and Quanashza Thomas of Kingston, NY, Faith Thomas of Kingston, NY, Tiana Thomas of Ellenville, NY, and LaToya Thomas of Poughkeepsie, NY; one great-grandson, Tawan (T.J.) Baggett Jr. of Westchester County; two god-daughters, Shanea and Shaleah Patterson of Poughkeepsie, NY; and two best friends, Rose Hinton-Biggs of North Carolina and Abigail Bigby of Poughkeepsie, NY. She will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Johnny B. Thomas; her father, Joe David Roberts of Georgia; 2 daughters, Sheila and LaToya Thomas, and one son, Bernard Thomas.
To know Mary was to love her. She was a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a great-grandmother, and a friend. All who knew her loved her and will miss her dearly.
Mrs. Thomas will repose 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Beth-el C.O.G.I.C., 91 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Lagrange Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020