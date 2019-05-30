Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
35 Vassar St.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
35 Vassar St.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Walker


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Walker Obituary
Mary Walker

Hyde Park - Mary Walker passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at home. She was born November 29, 1929 in Clinton, NC and moved to Poughkeepsie as a young woman where she met and married the late Lawrence. She worked at Hudson River State Hospital for many years, retiring in 1985. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.

She is survived by her loving family, nieces Glenda, Eva and Lená; nephews Joseph, Clarence, Darryl and Christopher, and a close friend Diana.

She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Lula Mae Stevens; siblings Ben, Richard Jr., Clarence Sr., Elizabeth, Lula Mae and Phyllis.

Visitation will be 10am-11am, May 31, 2019 with a celebration of Mary's life to follow at Second Baptist Church, 35 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. to send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now