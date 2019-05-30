|
|
Mary Walker
Hyde Park - Mary Walker passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at home. She was born November 29, 1929 in Clinton, NC and moved to Poughkeepsie as a young woman where she met and married the late Lawrence. She worked at Hudson River State Hospital for many years, retiring in 1985. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.
She is survived by her loving family, nieces Glenda, Eva and Lená; nephews Joseph, Clarence, Darryl and Christopher, and a close friend Diana.
She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Lula Mae Stevens; siblings Ben, Richard Jr., Clarence Sr., Elizabeth, Lula Mae and Phyllis.
Visitation will be 10am-11am, May 31, 2019 with a celebration of Mary's life to follow at Second Baptist Church, 35 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. to send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019