Mary Zammiello Poughkeepsie - passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY following a brief illness. She was 58 years old, born in Queens, NY on April 4, 1961. Mary was the daughter of Lenore H. Biuso and the late Charles J. Biuso. Mary married the love of her life and soulmate, Stephen P. Zammiello on October 31, 1987. She is survived by her husband Stephen, her mother, Lenore, her sister Margo, her brother Joseph, and her three nieces, and her nephew.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 at the William G. Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A celebration of Mary's life and prayers will be held during the last hour, all are welcome to attend and share a memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Duchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park NY 12538 or at https://dcspca.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020