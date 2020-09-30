1/1
Maryann Bruno
Maryann Bruno

Poughkeepsie - Maryann Bruno, age 87, of Poughkeepsie, New York and Dania Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 in Lake Worth, Florida.

Maryann was born in the Bronx, New York on November 3, 1932, the daughter of Angelo and Catherine (Sacco) Mascola. Maryann is predeceased by her husband, Carmine Bruno (2015) and her sister, Catherine Russo (2002).

In 1967, Maryann joined the Vassar College community as an administrator in the Art Department. In 1982, Maryann graduated With Distinction from Vassar College with a degree in English/Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Maryann served at Vassar as the college's Director of Summer Programs for highly gifted and talented rising high-school juniors in the U.S. and abroad until her retirement in 2000. Along with Elizabeth A. Daniels, Maryann co-authored a book on the history of Vassar College published by the Arcadia Press in 2001. For many years, Maryann oversaw "The Girl's Leadership Workshop" at Val-Kill, the home of Eleanor Roosevelt, and she was actively involved in preservation efforts at the Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park, New York.

Maryann is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Christopher and Jane Bruno of Fairfax, Virginia, and Laurence and Stacey Bruno of Phoenix, Arizona. Maryann was a devoted grandmother to Christopher, Mathew, Katherine, Thomas and Lauren, and a doting great grandmother to her great grandson Declan Bruno. She is also survived by her uncle, Thomas Sacco, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Maryann will be forever adored for her never-ending support and devotion to family, intellectual curiosity, poet's eye and fearless energy. She will be sorely missed.

Services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Maryann's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
