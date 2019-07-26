|
|
MaryAnn E. Miller
Poughkeepsie - MaryAnn E. Miller, 74,. of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on July 23, 2019 at home with loving family surrounding her. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Ronald & Mary M. Kearney DiGregorio. She was a proud graduate of Arlington High School and helped with many of the reunions her class held. MaryAnn married Willis E. "Bill" Miller on January 15, 1977 in St. Peter's Church. He survives at home. She was employed in the Zoning Department of the Town of Poughkeepsie for many years.
MaryAnn was loving wife and mother. A lover of animals, she was involved with the Dutchess County SPCA for many years.
She is survived by her son and his partner: David J. Klaproth & Julio Labrador of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2-6PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10AM in Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. burial will follow in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019