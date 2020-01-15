|
MaryAnn Margaret Ricks
Poughkeepsie, New York - MaryAnn Margaret Ricks, 88, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. A lifelong resident, she was born in Poughkeepsie on September 18, 1931 to the late Chester and the late Rose Liguori Alcock. She attended Mt. Carmel School. MaryAnn married William A. Ricks on November 7, 1958 and he predeceased her on November 3, 2011. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and she enjoyed crocheting, crafts and cooking. Most of all she loved going to the casino with her best friends Susan, Barb and her family. MaryAnn also did catering work at the Pirate Canoe Club. She is survived by her children; son and his wife Ronald and Shari Ricks of Charlotte, NC, daughters Karen and Dominick Nardis of Poughkeepsie, Nancy and Nick DeStefano of Modena, Jean and Norm Pettyjohn of Richmond, VA and Margaret Ricks of New Port Richie, FL. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her loving sister-in-law Patty Alcock. In addition to her husband, William, MaryAnn was predeceased by their son Robert Kenneth Ricks, brother Richard Alcock and sisters Joan Houston and Jeannie Alcock. The Family would like to thank their cousin Michelle Liguori for calling Mom everyday and singing to her and also Donna DeMarco who was like another daughter to her. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery in Gardiner, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020