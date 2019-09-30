Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
602 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
1942 - 2019
Maryann Pantore Obituary
Maryann Pantore

LaGrangeville - Maryann Pantore, 76, a resident of LaGrangeville, died on September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Born on December 13, 1942 in the Bronx, Maryann was the daughter of Pasquale and Elizabeth (Price) Pantore.

Maryann worked as a waitress at Nanuet Resaturant. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was a Psychic Medium.

Maryann is survived by her companion of 40 years, William Marinelli; her children, Diane Rivera and her husband, Julius of LaGrangeville, Carl DiGirolamo of Windsor, and Anthony DiGirolamo and his wife Heather of Greenwood Lake; her grandchildren, Karissa, Elizabeth, Julienne, Melissa, Sophia-Bella, Julius, Maryalice, Stephanie, Carl III, Andrew and Anthony; her great grandchildren, Emma, Patrick, Giovanni and Ace; her siblings, Butchie, Michael, Elizabeth, Josephine, Carmella, Carole, Eddie, Adolph, Donna and Patricia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maryann was predeceased by her sister, Theresa.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.

Please visit Maryann's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
