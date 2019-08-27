Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Maryann Parker


1953 - 2019
Highland - Maryann Parker, 66 of Highland NY passed away at home on August 23, 2019. Maryann was born in West Point, NY on May 10, 1953 to Martin Schopinski and Gloria Schopinski (Taranta).

She worked as a Legal Secretary for the Law Firm LaRose & LaRose in Poughkeepsie. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Schopinski; brothers Michael and Mark and her aunt Joan Taranta.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Highland, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
