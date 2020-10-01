Maryann Parker
Pleasant Valley - Maryann M (Besitko) Baker born October 24, 1955 died at home on September 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with triple negative breast cancer. Always a fighter, Maryann knew this cancer would take her life, however she persevered through treatments and trials, hoping for a successful outcome, if not for herself, then for other women in the future.
She is survived by her spouse William Baker, and her children: Michele & Joseph Dedrick of Wurtsboro NY, Jennifer & Anthony Manzi of Millbrook NY, Rebeca & Amanda Nolan of TetoniaIdaho, Sarah Baker & Jen Heady of Brewster NY, Danielle & David DePaolo of Staatsburg NY, Matthew Baker of Pleasant Valley, NY and Margaret & Michael Ginnick of Elko Nevada. She is survived by her grandchildren: Dominick, Mackenzie, Whyatt, Andrew and Michael. In addition, she is survived by her sisters: Diann Sundblom, Linda Lawlor, Dawn Roofner, and her brother: Richard Foster. She leaves behind many additional, extended family members and friends who were deeply loved, including her dear friend and long term partner, Richard Emans. She was pre deceased by her mother Madeline Foster and her father Nickolas Besitko.
Maryann was a member of CAW, and she also was very involved at Center for Symbolic Studies and in the Brushwood Folklore Community. She was also a member of the Junior Chamber/Jay-n-Cee's as a young adult. She was an educator of catechism at Saint Stanislaus in Pleasant Valley NY for over 20 years. She was a life member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Company No.1, a member of the Pleasant Valley Ladies Auxiliary and the Pleasant Valley Rescue Squad for many years. She provided for the residents of her community as a Certified First Responder, then an EMT and as a CPR instructor. She was a teacher's aid for the City of Poughkeepsie School district for 45 years. Her greatest achievements were serving those in need, both in her chosen career and in her volunteer life. She was a fierce advocate for children, especially her own.
In lieu of flowers, Maryann's family would like donations to be made to the Pleasant Valley Rescue Squad or Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Center in her memory. Burial will be at convince of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.