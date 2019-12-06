|
|
MaryAnn Whitson
Highland - On Monday, December 2, 2019 MaryAnn Whitson gained her wings peacefully surrounded by her family. Born November 21, 1942, she was the daughter of George and Margaret Ulbrandt. Maryann graduated Poughkeepsie High School in the class of 1961, employed by Vassar College for 27 years, and retired December 2009. Affectionately known as "Grizzlehorn by her colleagues, she enjoyed arts and crafts, travelling, Broadway shows and spending time with friends and family. She was a loving mother ff 5 children, Michael (Christine), David Whitson, Kathleen Defayette (TJ Markowitz), and Darrell Whitson (Susan), 3 grandchildren, Leann Warren , Devin Defayette (Michelle) , Jessica Whitson and 3 great-grandchildren, Zaelynn, Kinsley, and Joshua, as well as several nieces and nephews, her sidekick cousin, Nan Bauer, her beloved dogs, Lucy and Harley as well as any child that walked through her door. She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, George and Joe Ulbrandt) and her son, John Whitson. Services will be held at the William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Sunday, December 15, 2019 between 12:00pm - 4:00pm. We were blessed to have her in our lives. May she rest in peace. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019