MaryAnne Schweiger
Poughkeepsie - MaryAnne Schweiger, 95, an area resident since 1958 and formerly of Yonkers, NY died peacefully on September 12, 2020 in Greenwich, CT. Born in Hastings-on-Hudson on February 2, 1925, she was the daughter of Ercole and Anna (Catania) Colella.
A successful Real Estate Agent for 30 years, MaryAnne worked with Century 21 in LaGrangeville until her retirement in 2010. She had also worked as a Bank Receptionist for New York Trust Co. and as the Manager of Reception Services at St. Francis Hospital. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley, and a member of the YWCA and the Organization of Realtors. MaryAnne enjoyed cooking for her family, collecting antiques, reading and writing poetry. MaryAnne was known for her unwavering optimism, her deep faith, her infectious laughter, and her love of family and treasured friends.
On June 12, 1945 in Yonkers, MaryAnne married Harry E. Schweiger who predeceased her in 2002. She was also predeceased by her sons, Robert Schweiger in 2017 and Richard Schweiger in 1997. MaryAnne was also predeceased in death by her brothers Frank, John and Bob and sister Florence Kane.
MaryAnne is survived by her grandchildren, Cassandra Schweiger and John Schweiger of Pleasant Valley; her daughter-in-law, Laura Silvernail of Pleasant Valley; her nieces, Lisa Thom (Peter) of Greenwich, CT, Dariel Colella of Wilton, CT, Mary Ann Wine of Greenwich, CT, Dorothy Ann McFarlane of Winter Springs, FL, Barbara Clark of Mission Viejo, CA, and Peggy Clark (Sedge) of New York, NY; and her great nieces, Ashley Clark of Portsmouth, NH, Alexandra Hoffman of Somerville, MA, and Emma Thom of Greenwich, CT.
MaryAnne loved unconditionally and her ability to make those around her feel special and loved will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be held on Friday at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction from 11:30am - 1:30pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm at St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main Street, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.
