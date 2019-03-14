|
MaryLou Malchiodi-Blahut
Pine Plains, NY - MaryLou Malchiodi-Blahut, 62, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home.
She was born on May 2, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Alfred and Norma (Castelli) Malchiodi.
MaryLou was always kind, thoughtful, generous and a loving person.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Maus, a companion Richard Blahut, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, March 15th at Evergreen Cemetery, 50 North Main St. Pine Plains, with Vicar Jackie Jefferson officiating.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019