MaryShannon Steinberg
Portland, OR - February 19, 1995 - October 28, 2019
MaryShannon, 24 died peacefully in Portland, Oregon. MaryShannon was born in the Bronx, NY and grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY. She moved with her family to Portland, OR in 2017. MaryShannon was the daughter of David and Margaret Steinberg, and sister to Brittany and Caitlin Steinberg. MaryShannon loved the beach, going to her sisters' sporting events, and walks in the park with her dog Jack. She loved dancing and singing with her sisters and laughed when her dog Jack would secretly lick her legs. MaryShannon won most contagious laugh at her school, Ability First in Poughkeepsie. Hearing her laugh and seeing her smile would brighten everyone's day.
Zeller Chapel of the Roses
2107 NE Broadway st, Portland, Oregon
Friday November 1st 2-4pm
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019