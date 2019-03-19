|
Matilda Mastrocco
Poughkeepsie - Matilda "Toni" Bocchino Mastrocco, Ninety-Nine, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Highland, NY. She was a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, the daughter of the late John Bocchino Sr and Colomba Vacca. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Carmel Church; a devout catholic, secretary to Dr. Phillip Moselle (optometrist) for a number of years, a Real Estate agent and a member of the Dutchess County Senior Citizen Association in the daycare center programs.
She was an avid golf player, sports fan, enjoyed playing cards and loved her casinos.
She is survived by her best friend, who was like a sister to her, Anna Bocchino.
Predeceased by siblings; Josephine DeFile, Mary Martucci, Helen Kaman, John J. Bocchino Jr, Thomas J. Bocchino and Charles J. Bocchino; a loving companion to left too soon, Bruno Virgilio Sr. Many dear and valued friends who added great and treasured joy to my life. You all know who you are: God Bless and thanks! "To old too soon, too smart too late."
Funeral Service is Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019