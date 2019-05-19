Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
11 Clinton Stree
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew A. McMahon Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew A. McMahon Jr. Obituary
Matthew A. McMahon, Jr.

Wappingers Falls - Matthew A. McMahon, Jr., known lovingly to many as B.C., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 84.

Matthew was born in Albany, NY to Matthew and Mary (Marshall) McMahon on October 16, 1934. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy and went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from New York State College at Albany. He later received his Doctorate in Organic Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Dr. McMahon worked for Texaco, Inc. in the fields of Alternate Energy and New Technology, retiring after 34 years of service as a Research Fellow. In his long and distinguished career, Dr. McMahon received 131 United States and worldwide patents.

Outside of the lab, Matthew enjoyed sports and was an avid skier and golfer. He was also a basketball official. He loved to sing and was a member of the St. Mary's choir, Capuchin Friars of Beacon, the Euterpe Club of Poughkeepsie and the Golden Age Singers. He enjoyed performing in musicals and made appearances at Rhinebeck Theatre, Bardavon, Pawling Theatre, and County Players. He also pursued writing, especially poetry, and had several works published in anthologies, as well as a book of his own poems.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Dirk (Wendy) McMahon of Excelsior, MN, and Eric McMahon (fiancé, Cathy Chestone) of Union beach, NJ; daughter, Marta (Matt) Czarnecki of Waterford, VA; grandchildren, Caitlin McMahon (Minneapolis, MN), Denis McMahon (Minneapolis, MN), Anna McMahon (Seattle, WA), Samantha McMahon (Baltimore, MD), Kelsey McMahon (Red Bank, NJ), Madelyn McMahon (Red Bank, NJ), Logan Czarnecki (Chicago, IL), Lance Czarnecki (Waterford, VA), Mikhaila Czarnecki (Waterford, VA); daughter-in-law, Cathy McMahon (Red Bank, NJ); sisters-in-law, Linda Mahoney (Albany, NY) and Judy McMahon (Carlsbad, CA); as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. William McMahon and Thomas McMahon, and sisters, Joan Kerwood and Patricia Kane.

Family will receive their friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or St. Mary's Church.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now