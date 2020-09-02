Matthew Abato
Hopewell Junction - Matthew Hutchinson Abato, a lifelong local area resident, passed away at Westchester Medical Center on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 24.
Matthew was born in Poughkeepsie on October 19, 1995. He graduated from John Jay Senior High School in 2015.
Despite the adversities he faced due to illness, he overcame those challenges on a daily basis and fought up until his final moments. Matthew had an uncanny ability to socialize and made countless friends. He had a great sense of humor and contagious laugh that brought happiness to anyone in his presence.
His hobbies included going for walks as well as watching cooking shows and anime. Known in the gaming world as ArcticWolf155, Matthew became a skilled and well-known gamer among others in the community. He loved playing Pokémon Go, especially going on raids with his family while driving around locating various Pokémon characters.
Regardless of his interests, he cherished nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Diane and Jeffrey Abato; his sister, Jordan Abato & her partner Mike Egiziaco; his brother, Nicholas Abato; his grandfather, Frank Abato; his aunts & uncles, Roberta Taylor & her partner Steve Tuthill, Tracy Abato & her partner John Culligan, and Carolyn & Al Baylash; as well as many cousins in addition to other loving relatives & friends.
Matthew was predeceased by his grandparents, Linda Abato and Robert & Kathryn Taylor.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 (www.umdf.org
For online tributes, you can visit Matthew's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
