Matthew D. Lampell



Poughkeepsie - Matthew David Lampell died June 26, 2019 at the age of 94 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



A longtime pillar of the Poughkeepsie business community, he led the Kahn-Lampell Insurance Company from 1954 to 1985. He served as a director of Dutchess Bank & Trust Company, president of the Poughkeepsie Kiwanis Club, president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Dutchess County, and president and life trustee of Vassar Brothers Medical Center. An early adopter of computerized business systems, he created the firm TOPIC to develop software for the insurance industry. Matt also served as director of industry marketing for Western Union until he retired in 1991. In retirement he volunteered with SCORE and was the fencing coach at Vassar College.



Matt was also a pillar of the Jewish community in Poughkeepsie. He served as president of Vassar Temple and was active as a board member for many years, serving on the building, ritual, cemetery, and finance committees. He also served as treasurer of the Jewish Community Center.



Matt was born in 1924 in New York City to Samuel and Lillian Bleich Lampell. After graduating from high school in Chicago, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He then entered the U.S. Army during World War II and was posted to Puerto Rico. In 1945 he entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1949. He married Muriel Kahn in 1949 and they moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where he a commander of the 596 Signal Battalion. In 1953 they moved to Poughkeepsie.



For the last ten years of his life, Matt dealt with the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease. He remained at home, under the constant care of his wife, Muriel, and several compassionate caregivers. He remained cheerful to the end and died peacefully on their 70th wedding anniversary.



Matt was predeceased by his parents and his sister Doreen. He is survived by his loving wife Muriel, son David Lampell (Marilyn McGaulley), daughters Karen Endicott (Kirk) and Janet Aronson, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, at 11 am at Vassar Temple, 140 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar Temple or a charity of your choice.