Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Vassar Temple
140 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Lampell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew D. Lampell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew D. Lampell Obituary
Matthew D. Lampell

Poughkeepsie - Matthew David Lampell died June 26, 2019 at the age of 94 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

A longtime pillar of the Poughkeepsie business community, he led the Kahn-Lampell Insurance Company from 1954 to 1985. He served as a director of Dutchess Bank & Trust Company, president of the Poughkeepsie Kiwanis Club, president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Dutchess County, and president and life trustee of Vassar Brothers Medical Center. An early adopter of computerized business systems, he created the firm TOPIC to develop software for the insurance industry. Matt also served as director of industry marketing for Western Union until he retired in 1991. In retirement he volunteered with SCORE and was the fencing coach at Vassar College.

Matt was also a pillar of the Jewish community in Poughkeepsie. He served as president of Vassar Temple and was active as a board member for many years, serving on the building, ritual, cemetery, and finance committees. He also served as treasurer of the Jewish Community Center.

Matt was born in 1924 in New York City to Samuel and Lillian Bleich Lampell. After graduating from high school in Chicago, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He then entered the U.S. Army during World War II and was posted to Puerto Rico. In 1945 he entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1949. He married Muriel Kahn in 1949 and they moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where he a commander of the 596 Signal Battalion. In 1953 they moved to Poughkeepsie.

For the last ten years of his life, Matt dealt with the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease. He remained at home, under the constant care of his wife, Muriel, and several compassionate caregivers. He remained cheerful to the end and died peacefully on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Matt was predeceased by his parents and his sister Doreen. He is survived by his loving wife Muriel, son David Lampell (Marilyn McGaulley), daughters Karen Endicott (Kirk) and Janet Aronson, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, at 11 am at Vassar Temple, 140 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar Temple or a . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now