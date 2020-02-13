|
Matthew J. Craft, 55, of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully on February 11 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital surrounded by his family and friends following a 19 month battle with sarcoma. Matt was born in Beacon on November 22, 1964 to the late John and Angelina Vallo Craft.
Growing up in Beacon, Matt fell in love for the first time…with his golf clubs. He was a longtime member of the former Dutchess Golf and Country Club and on March 17, 2007 married Patty Frisenda at the club. Patty survives at home with their beloved dogs, Hazel and Cashew.
Matt graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and from Syracuse University. He had a 25 year career at IBM before retiring to enjoy his golf game and travel with family and friends. Even while undergoing treatment this past year he was able to golf over 100 rounds. He was a diehard Syracuse basketball fan and suffered as a NY Jets fan. He also enjoyed the NY Rangers and loved going to the Garden several times each season.
In addition to Patty, Matt is survived by his stepsons, William (Christina) Chronister and Ryan (Andi) Chronister; his grandchildren, Jacob and Josie; his brother, Gregory (Linda) Craft; his nieces, Christina Bernhard (Scott) and Jessica Craft, his nephew, John (Brian) Craft-Lo; and Carter and Skye Bernhard. Matt is survived by the extended Frisenda family and many close friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christine Pellegrino, Anjane Lewick, and the entire staff of the Redl Cancer Center, PROS, and the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for their caring and compassionate treatment.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at p2p.onecause.com/raise-your-way/ryan-chronister-2. Matt's stepson Ryan will be running in the Pittsburgh Marathon in May in Matt's honor.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020