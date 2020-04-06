|
Matthew N. Wallace
Rhinebeck - Matthew Nicholas Wallace, 47, a 1997 graduate of Vassar College, passed away at his home in Rhinebeck, NY, last week. At Vassar, Matthew majored in history, a field that remained of keen interest to him in later years.
Before studying at Vassar, Matthew attended Dutchess Community College and was a leader in the college's Model United Nations Program. Earlier, he had attended Poughkeepsie Day School, where he was a key playmaker on the basketball team. He was a talented athlete and an avid sports fan.
Matthew made his living by managing major parking operations in the New York Metropolitan area, and in advising such operations in other cities. Earlier in his career he had been a master craftsman and cabinet maker.
Matthew grew up with, owned and loved his animals. He spent time exploring the outdoors, walking, and spending time with his dogs over the course of his life. He was also very fond of literature and spent many hours reading and discussing the things he had read.
Matthew is survived by his mother Patricia B. Wallace, step-father Daniel Peck, brother Christopher Wallace (Jamie Stone), nieces Sydney Stone and Hudson Wallace, step-mother Gianne Conard, half-sisters Suzanne Wallace and Claire Smiley (Doug Smiley), nephew Wil Smiley, step-sister Jennifer Peck, niece Emilia Gioia, aunts Eileen Pallace (Jack Pallace), Sylvia Holton (William Peterson), Zara Wallace, and cousin Christine Pallace.
Matthew is mourned by his family and his many friends, including his deeply caring friend, Deena Feinberg. Matthew's beloved dog Jake will be adopted by his dear friends Todd Slager and Aileen Glynn.
A memorial service will be held next fall or winter. Friends may contribute, in Matthew's name, to the Nature Conservancy of Maine, an area that he and his father, the late George J. Wallace, loved and explored together. https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/maine/
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020