Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Matthew S. Liu

Matthew S. Liu Obituary
Matthew S. Liu

Poughkeepsie - Matthew Shiang-Chern Liu or "Matty" as he was known to friends, passed away peacefully at his Poughkeepsie, NY home on 12/19/19 at 91 years of age. Born in Fuxin, Liaoning Province, China, he was educated at National Taiwan University before emigrating to the United States in 1957. He subsequently earned a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering from The College of the City of New York, and also became a licensed New York State Professional Engineer. He enjoyed more than 25 successful years of employment with IBM, retiring in 1993.

A resident of the Hudson Valley for over 50 years, Matthew was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nina Liu, in July 2018. They were members of the Mid-Hudson Chinese Community Association and hosted many cheerful and fun-filled mah jongg parties at their home. In addition to his cherished friendships, through the years Matthew delighted in golf, gardening, and following current events/news/politics. He took his greatest pride and joy in his children and grandchildren, was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Matthew is survived by son Gregory Liu (Julia) of Tivoli, NY, and their sons David and Alexander; daughter Jeannine Liu of Poughkeepsie, NY, and her children Olivia, Owen, and Jonathan; daughter Natalie (Christopher) Condon of Hyde Park, NY; and daughter Jeanette Liu (Asaf Falah) of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and their children Leah, Yael, and Eli. He is also survived by his in-laws, Svetlana Katz (Norman) of Delray Beach, FL, Jeannette Flaks (Steve) of North Brunswick, NJ, Christina Marquez (Nelson) of Lake Worth, FL, Franklin Liu of San Francisco, CA, and their respective families.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 26th from 2PM to 6PM at the Wm. G. Miller and Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 10AM at the Wm. G. Miller and Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, followed by Entombment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences, please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
