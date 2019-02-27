|
Matthew Teixeira
Red Hook (formerly of Hyde Park) - Matthew Teixeira, 48, of Red Hook and formerly of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born May 20, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Charles 'Chick' Teixeira and Dorothy Mangiarelli Teixeira. Matt was a 1989 Graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park.
A skilled mechanic, he loved working on anything with an engine.
Matt was in his element riding his snowmobile, racing cars, or driving anything that went fast.
On July 28, 2002 in Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, he married Billie Hildwein. Mrs. Teixeira survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Paige M. Teixeira; sister; Diane Akey of Plattsburgh; brother, Paul Teixeira of Staatsburg; and many nieces and nephews including Patrick Akey of Toronto, and Kristie Lindgren of Connecticut.
He is also survived by several cousins (especially Steven Teixeira), and many friends.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Peter, in 2016.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Thursday, February 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Curley at 10 AM, Friday, March 1st at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
Matt loved his dogs. His family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA. 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dspca.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019