Matthew Walter MartellUNION VALE - Matthew Walter Martell, 23, died suddenly on June 28, 2020 from heart related complications.Born in White Plains on July 20, 1996, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Haley (Revell) Martell. Matthew graduated from Millbrook High School in 2014 where he was a member of the Band, Jazz Band and Drama Club Pit Orchestra. In 2018, he graduated from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education. Matthew was also a member of the Southern Dutchess Dairy Club and the Eastern New York Junior Holstein Club.Matthew was employed as a Music Teacher with the Empire State Youth Orchestra in Schenectady. For the past year, he taught at Rosendale Elementary School, teaching general music and chorus. He also assisted in the planning and performance of the Niskayuna Choral Festival held at Proctors Theatre. He had also worked as a Camp Counselor for the Town of Washington and as the Music Director for Camp Hillcroft where he designed and instrumental music program. He had taught music at numerous summer camps and programs for nine years, working with hundreds of students from a variety of backgrounds. Teaching music and promoting growth in his students was his passion since he was a child. He also wrote and implemented a music and movement program for the Saratoga Regional YMCA.In addition to his parents, Matthew is also survived by his brother, Ethan Martell; his sister, Claire Martell; his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Bowen; his grandparents, Peter and Mary Lou DeForest, and Beryl Lombardi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11am to 2pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a service at 2pm. Private interment will be in Clove Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at the Martell residence.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Matthew W. Martell Music Scholarship, c/o Millbrook Scholarship Foundation, 43 Alden Place, Millbrook, NY 12545.