Maureen Milholm
Maureen Milholm

Hyde Park - Maureen Milholm, 73, of Hyde Park, passed away on May 31, 2020, in Poughkeepsie.

Maureen was born in Ossining, NY on October 31, 1946. She graduated from Ossining High School before marrying Thomas Milholm on September 2, 1967; they were married 52 years and together had three sons.

After raising her children, Maureen worked as a teaching assistant for the Wappingers School District.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Thomas Milholm, of Hyde Park; three sons, Scott Milholm (Amanda), of Poughkeepsie, Dennis Milholm (Corinn), of Newburgh, and Tim Milholm (Jody) of LaGrangeville; one sister, Virginia McGuire of Lexington, MA; one brother, Daniel McGuire (Sue) of San Diego, CA; along with 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary McGuire, and brother, James McGuire III.

A private graveside service with be held at St Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.

Memorial donations may be made in Maureen's name to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
