Maureen O'Farrell
Red Hook - Maureen Helen O'Farrell, 81, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Red Hook, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved brother-in-law Lou Fiorillo.
Born on February 13, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Mannion) Faherty of County Galway, Ireland. Maureen attended St. Francis Xavier Academy and was president of her class for her final two years. Following high school, Maureen graduated from Grace Institute. She was working as an administrative secretary in Manhattan when she met her future husband, a red headed Irishman from her mother's hometown. After an adventure to California, Maureen married William "Bill" O'Farrell on October 24, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY. Bill predeceased her on December 24, 2017. They were married for over 50 years. Maureen gave birth to four children; Patrick, Bill, Tom and Alicia.
They started their family in Brooklyn, NY. Bill working for Circle Line and Maureen working nights as they raised their children. Maureen married and had her children young and found great joy in being a Mother, Cub Scout leader and Girl Scout leader. She was fond of saying "I grew up with my children". The family adventures continued including living in Ireland multiple times, touring Europe in a tiny coupe with four young children in tow. All the while 'Mo', ever fashionable, with her blazer and red shoes and preparing meals at picnic spots throughout the adventure.
Maureen and Bill settled their family in Red Hook in 1974 and with long hours, many hammers and nails, and the help of friends and family; they built the home they would live in until their passing. Their home had an open-door policy thanks to Maureen's even temper. She worked as a Red Hook Central School bus driver for over 25 years, acting as union representative during many of those years. While raising her resourceful and imaginative family, Maureen had some key rules she lived by. She believed in 'tough love', and she often said 'such is life'. Maureen became a grandmother and proudly named her 15 grandchildren to anyone who asked. She was most proud of how she could shovel food into the baby's mouths, spoonful after spoonful without letting them "dillydally".
Upon retirement, Maureen and Bill took their adventures on the road once again. They traveled the world including Hong Kong, Thailand, Egypt, Mexico, the Virgin Islands and of course, Ireland. They enjoyed regaling the times they had and sharing pictures of such adventures as riding a camel. As the years continued and the couple aged, Maureen was a hardworking and attentive caretaker to her husband. Right up until the end, Maureen was by his side helping him as they had done for each other their whole lives together.
Maureen was a communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, for over 40 years.
She is survived by her loving family, Patrick ( Peggy) O'Farrell of Red Hook, NY, Bill (Jamie) O'Farrell of Red Hook, NY, Thomas (Deede) O'Farrell of Georgetown, IN, and Alicia (Don) O'Shea of Red Hook, NY; her loving grandchildren, Cory, Alley, Jack, Will, Connor, Rachel, Liam, Ava, Kady, Maggie, Erin, and Reagan O'Farrell, and Aidan, Patrick & Helena O'Shea; along with her brothers Thomas (Frances) Faherty, Kevin (Sue) Faherty, Walter Faherty, and sister Joanne (Lou) Faherty-Fiorillo and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions, memorial-calling hours and memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held and announced at later date.
Interment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Maureen's memory to the St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020