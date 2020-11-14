Maureen Ruf
Rhinebeck - On Friday, November 13, 2020, Maureen J. Ruf passed away following a brief illness.
Maureen was born on May 10, 1936 in Peekskill, NY to John and Mauricene Jessup Dillon. She graduated from Peekskill High School, then Berkeley Business School, before becoming a secretary at IBM Poughkeepsie. On May 14, 1966, she married Ludwig Ruf at St. Columbanus Church in Peekskill. She later worked in the library at Wappingers Junior High School.
Maureen enjoyed traveling when she was younger and liked to reminisce about her trips to Europe, Lake George and the Jersey Shore. After settling down in Wappingers Falls with Ludwig, she embraced her new and large extended family, hosting celebrations for family gatherings more times, than we can count. When she became a mother, she devoted her time and energy to taking care of her daughters, being their Girl Scout leader and encouraging them in all their activities and achievements. She was active in the community, including baking for diabetic veterans at Castle Point. In retirement, she golfed, lunched with friends, and lovingly spoiled her grandchildren. Recently, she enjoyed watching the birds and chipmunks at her birdfeeder, laughing at old sitcoms, and being with her family. Maureen was known by her friends as an empathetic person who was always there when needed. She loved to laugh and always had a smile no matter the circumstances. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Maureen was preceded in death by her husband Ludwig. She is survived by her daughters Ursula Ruf Rogers of Raleigh, NC and Christina Ruf Wert of Red Hook, NY, sons-in-law Richard Rogers and Richard Wert, granddaughters Caroline and Annika Rogers, grandsons Christian, David and Adam Wert, and numerous (and well-loved) nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher's in Red Hook. Interment will be at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
