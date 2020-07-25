Maureen Ryan
East Fishkill - Maureen T. Ryan, 53, an area resident since 2009 and formerly of Lake Carmel, died on July 24, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on November 26, 1966 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of John Mulvey of New Windsor and the late Mary (Ruane) Mulvey. Maureen was employed as the Office Manager for Alfredo Site Development in Brewster for 18 years until her retirement in 2018. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and the Lake Carmel Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
On April 16, 1988 in the Bronx, Maureen married John J. Ryan who survives at home. In addition to her husband and father, she is also survived by her son, Kieran Ryan; and her siblings, John Mulvey of Wappingers Falls, Ann Marie Schrader of Jacksonville, FL, and Justin Mulvey of Mahopac.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
