Maurice Robert Cronk



Fishkill - Maurice Robert Cronk, 73, died on July 20, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Ossining on March 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Edwin and Margaret (Schnall) Cronk. From 1962 to 1975, he worked for Buick, Pontiac, and Cadillac as a technician. Moe then was an auto parts manager for Alan Pontiac Buick, Royco Auto Parts, Ketcham Motors, and McCallum Chevrolet. Lastly, he was employed as Auto Parts Manager for Marchese Chevrolet for over 15 years until his retirement in 2010.



Moe was a a life member of Protection Engine #1, Village of Fishkill Fire Department where he served as past captain and driver. He was also a member of the benevolent association.



On May 2, 1965 in Beacon, he married the love of his life, Frances Darlene (Radford) Cronk who predeceased him on April 15, 2015 after 50 years of marriage.



He is survived by his daughters, Tabatha Cannon of Fishkill and Katrina LaLonde and her husband Jay of Ulster Park; his grandsons, Francis Cannon III and Sean Cannon; the loves of his life, Shelby LaLonde, his granddaughter and Francis Cannon IV, his great-grandson; his brother, Edwin Cronk and his wife Jan; his brother-in-law, Dennis Radford; and many nieces and a nephew.



The Cronk family has resided in their homestead on Old Route 9 since 1923. Poppa could fix and make anything. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and co-workers.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 8 pm with a firematic service being conducted at 7:30 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at 11 am to follow in funeral procession to Fishkill Rural Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:45 am.



Donations may be made in Moe's memory to Protection Engine #1, Village of Fishkill Fire Department. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 22, 2019