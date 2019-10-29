|
Max Stock
Dover Plains - Max Stock, 92, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, recently of Poughquag, NY, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY surrounded by his family. Mr. Stock was an owner of Mohawk Harvestore in Amenia, NY and had a long successful career being recognized as top salesman being awarded several trips around the world. He later worked as an Associate Real Estate Broker with Century 21 in Wappinger Falls, NY retiring in 2016.
Born on November 19, 1926 in Brixlegg, Austria he was the son of the late Jakob and Emilie (Pfister) Stock. On May 23, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he married Elonore (Gindera) Stock who survives at home. Mr. Stock loved to travel and was an avid fisherman and gardener. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains and a member of the Knight of Columbus, Dover Chapter.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Stock is survived by a son, Michael Stock and his wife, Christine, of Poughquag, NY and a brother, Michael Stock of Brixlegg, Austria. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jason C., Michael C., Brett M. and Daniel J. Stock. Besides his parents, Mr. Stock was predeceased by a son, Peter Stock on December 15, 1991 and a brother, Tony Stock.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019